FIBA: Latvia completes comeback to oust France

Davis Bertans of Latvia puts up a shot against France. FIBA.

Latvia completed a comeback from 13 points down to shock France, 88-86, and stay unbeaten in Group H of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on Sunday evening.

Buoyed by a capacity crowd at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Latvia showed no quit despite trailing by double-digits to start the final period and seeing Dairis Bertans limited by fouls.

They claimed the lead with just 37 seconds to go after Roland Smits drew a foul on Rudy Gobert and calmly knocked down both charities for an 87-86 advantage.

Evan Fournier and Guerschon Yabusele missed their chances on the other end, and Fournier sent Arturs Zagars to the line where he made just one of two free throws to keep the door open for France.

But a potential game-winning triple by Sylvain Francisco was off the mark, sending Latvia into wild celebrations.

They are now 2-0 in Group A, tied with Canada. The loss also meant that France -- the silver medalists in the Tokyo Olympics -- will not advance to the knockout rounds.

"After the first defeat from Friday we were expecting a reaction," said France head coach Vincent Collet, whose wards lost by 30 points to Canada in their tournament opener.

"I think we got it -- a real one because during three quarters we played much better -- but it was not enough because we have suffered from something from Friday," he added. "Our spirit was not at the Latvian level and I think that made the difference in the last couple of minutes."

Zagars had 22 points and Smits finished with 20, while Davis Bertans added 15 points for Latvia, who are making their debut at the World Cup.

Bertans called their victory over France "the biggest win in Latvian basketball history since 1935".

"Getting a win like this against one of the top teams in the world, and feeling like we were playing at home, is an incredible feeling," he said.

Latvia won their opening game against Lebanon 109-70 and are now guaranteed to reach the next round.

Squandered in the loss was a 27-point effort from Fournier, while Yabusele added 18 points. Gobert was saddled with foul trouble and had nine points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 27 minutes. -- with a report from Agence France-Presse



