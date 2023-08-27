FIBA: Chot laments Gilas' rebounding woes in loss to Angola

Kai Sotto gets a defensive board against Angola in the FIBA World Cup on Sunday. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- The Angolans lorded the boards on Sunday and that cost Gilas Pilipinas the game, said coach Chot Reyes.

Reyes said Angola made full use of their height and bulk to box out the like of Kai Sotto, June Mar Fajardo and AJ Edu.

Angola had a 43-39 rebounding edge, but 20 of their boards came on the offensive end, leading to 14 second chance points. In contrast, Gilas had just 12 offensive boards and eight second chance points.

"We got hammered on the boards, we gave up 20 offensive rebounds," said Reyes after the Filipinos lost, 80-70.

"We took care of the ball better a lot better tonight but we just couldn't make shots."

It was their second straight defeat in the tournament, which dented their chance of reaching the second round.

Kai Sotto got lengthier playing time this time around due to a better match up against the Angolans.

"Yes he got two quick fouls, but we saw that he could match better than in the Dominican Republic game where we can't pit him against Karl Anthony-Towns," said Reyes.

Sotto even figured in Gilas' late game fight back against Angola, but the nationals eventually lost steam in the end.

"I'm very proud of our effort and fight back," said the 7-foot-3 Pinoy. "'Yun lang kinulang. Kelangan bumawi sa next game."

With a slim chance of advancing to the knockout round, Reyes said their focus is on their last group round game against Italy. A victory over the European squad will also boost their chances of securing an automatic berth to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"In the next game, the objective is to get into the Olympics so no matter how flickering our chance is we have to keep our heads up and find a way to play our best," he said.

