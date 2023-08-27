Team USA Forward Paolo Banchero swats the shot of New Zealand Forward Isaac Fotu during their FIBA Basketball World Cup game at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 26, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Team USA is on the right track as they hope to bring home once more the FIBA World Cup gold.

The Americans went on a huge win to start their campaign at the tournament’s 2023 edition on Saturday night after they defeated New Zealand. For Paolo Banchero, it was a tone-setting move towards what they want to achieve.

“It feels awesome, the energy is crazy,” the 6-foot-10 former no.1 draft pick of the Orlando Magic said after clinching victory.

Banchero was among the team’s second unit who lit the fire after the squad went down 4-14. He managed to top-score for the Americans as he posted 21 points, four rebounds, and four blocks in only over 18 minutes of action in the contest.

“It feels good. I think, just coming off the bench, we just gotta be ready to go. You wanna have a lot of energy and push the pace and I think we were able to do that after a flat start,” he said.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis explained what went wrong for the Americans in the first five minutes, emphasizing the team’s costly errors that resulted in easy fastbreak points for New Zealand.

“I think our slow start just resulted in us turning the ball over. We had a lot of turnovers early that kinda caused them to get easy transition buckets and open threes, so we definitely need to clean up those turnovers,” said the 6-foot-11 2021 NBA Champion.

Still, the former 2015 22nd overall pick of the Chicago Bulls is optimistic that Team USA will do just fine as the tournament progresses.

“We got a lot of things that we can clean up and get better with. But I’m happy with our group and the sky's the limit for us,” he bared.

For Banchero, their adjustments should start when they face fellow 1-0 Greece as they fight for the top spot in Group C on Monday.

“We gotta be ready. We already played them in Abu Dhabi. It’s a tough game, and we’re gonna be ready. We beat them the first time, so we gotta play better to beat them again,” he said.

Coming off a seventh-place finish at the 2019 edition of the games, the Steve Kerr-led squad is looking for redemption, and for Banchero, threading their assignments game by game will be their key to redemption.

“That’s our goal as a team (bringing back home the gold). I think everyone’s on the same page, and we gotta take it one game at a time, and hopefully, we hit our peak at the right time to be able to win the gold.”

