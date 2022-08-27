Reese Stalder of the United States and Ruben Gonzales of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of República Dominicana Open 2022 on Instagram.

MANILA – Ruben Gonzales of the Philippines and Reese Stalder of the United States suffered a 3-6, 6-7(3) loss to No. 4 seeds Julian Cash and Henry Patten of Great Britain in the semifinals of the Granby Challenger, Friday in Canada.

Cash and Patten secured a 3-0 edge with a forehand volley winner, and extended their lead to 5-2 with an ace that wrapped up their second love service hold.

In the eighth game, Gonzales and Stalder saved two set points to be at 3-5.

They fought off two more set points in the following game before their British opponents claimed the first set, 6-3, with a backhand volley winner.

Gonzales and Stalder turned things around in the second set by breaking serve in the fourth game, 3-1, courtesy of a precise forehand service return winner by the 36-year-old Filipino.

A forehand volley winner by Gonzales widened the Filipino-American duo’s lead to 5-2, but the Britons equalized by holding serve twice and breaking serve in the ninth game with a backhand down-the-line return of serve winner.

At 6-6, they proceeded to a tiebreak, where Gonzales and Stalder raced to 3-1 after the American hit a forehand winner down the T.

Cash and Patten leveled at 3-3 after letting out two forehand volley winners, then held serve to take the lead, 4-3.

They secured two mini breaks with backhand winners to gain three match points, and forced a long service return to enter the Granby final, 7-6(3), on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger Tour.

Last week, Gonzales and Stalder conquered the Republica Dominicana Open final by toppling No. 1 seeds Nicolas Barrientos of Colombia and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela of Mexico in straight sets.

They continued their winning streak in Granby with a 6-2, 6-4 win over American Nick Chappell and British Aidan McHugh in the first round.

This was followed by a 6-4, 4-6, 10-6 quarterfinals upset of American Evan King and French Fabien Reboul, the No. 2 seeds.

Gonzales, who reached a career-high ATP Doubles ranking of World No. 123 this week, has seven ATP Challenger doubles titles.

Prior to his recent Challenger championship in the Dominican Republic, he and compatriot Treat Huey bagged the Savannah Challenger title in the United States in April.

The Gonzales-Huey tandem gained success once more in May when they clinched the men’s doubles gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

RELATED VIDEO