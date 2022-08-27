Nathzzz and Kousei share a high five ahead of RSG Philippines' match against Bren Esports. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA – RSG Philippines were back to their winning ways after taking down Bren Esports, 2-1, as Clarence "Kousei" Camilo and Nathanael "Nathzzz" Estrologo returned to the main five in their MPL Season 10 matchup, Saturday, at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

As Bren took the early objectives, RSG banked on late-game power spikes to bounce back, from a lord take in the 9th minute, and never looked back as they exploited Bren's lack of late-game damage.

Nathzzz marked his return with an MVP recognition, behind a 3/1/8 kill-death-assist record with his Esmeralda. Kousei, whose Claude became a vital key in the later stages of Game 1, supplied eight assists, on top of a kill.

Bren applied pressure to the side-lanes in the early stages of Game 2 for a lead, with captain Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel earning 5 kills and 4 dimes in the first 10 minutes of the match.

After wiping out the Kingslayers in the 13th minute, Bren went for the death push to equalize, with Phewww emerging the MVP with his Julian (5/1/4).

Switching out Kousei for Eman "EMANN" Sangco, the defending champs easily disposed Bren Esports in Game 3 for the win, with Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto letting out a triple kill to punctuate their win.

RSG Philippines will face Nexplay EVOS tomorrow, while Bren will face Omega Esports on Friday.