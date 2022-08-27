RSG Philippines head coach Brian "Panda" Lim talks after the squad's win against Bren Esports in Season 10 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League. RSG, the defending champions, currently sit at 7th place with a 2-2 record. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - RSG Philippines are shaking things up in their shot at redemption after crashing to 7th place early into MPL Season 10.

This was evident in the last three games, with Jiane "Kenji" Villa suiting up in place of MPL Finals MVP Nathanael "Nathzzz" Estrologo in their second and third matches.

RSG head coach Brian "Panda" Lim revealed that the team fields its players depending on the results of the squad's scrimmages.

The multi-titled coach wanted to spark the competitiveness in his wards, even as they had the same main five when they earned the Season 9 and the Southeast Asia Cup title, he explained.

"So starting this season, we decided to tapon the idea of main five. When we were the MSC champion, the MPL champion. No roster is perfect when we take it to the next season kung paulit-ulit. It's just Team A and Team B, to test every week. And whoever can play best, we decide to put it in the lineup," head coach Brian "Panda" Lim told reporters in a post-match conference, Saturday.

In the 2-1 win against Bren, Clarence "Kousei" Camilo, replaced Eman "Emann" Sangco for Game 1, before swapping places on the bench in Game 3.

In Bren's equalizer win, Kousei lagged behind in gold.

"Kousei played so well this week but it's just that change agad. If you lose, switch player, if you win, keep player. That's what we're trying to [incorporate] ngayon," Panda said.

"It's kind of hard to accept kasi if you lost, you want to make bawi. But it's the same for everyone kasi. That's what we're doing right now," he added.

Panda, known for imposing discipline towards his wards, wanted his players to keep their heads on the ground, after winning the monumental Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup in Malaysia last June.

"What I thought kasi. We tried using the main lineup in the beginning. And we decided to do variations, swap swap the MSC lineup have already proven themselves eh. But I felt and noticed is that we need more ambiance. They players take for granted their slot, that the main slot is secured just because they won the MSC," Panda said.

"And what happens because of that is that they get lazy. They get less focused. There should be competitiveness. We have 10 players. If we just focus on the main five paulit ulit the players will be thinking "I'll be playing naman" they will be pagod because walang competitiveness. And lahat sila bata they want excitement and spice in their life too," he added.

RSG Philippines will face Nexplay EVOS on Sunday, August 28.