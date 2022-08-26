Omega Esports' Deomark "Mikko Tabangay hugs Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui to celebate a win in their match against Nexplay EVOS. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - From a team that always hung by a thread in the regular season, Omega Esports were able to flip the script by winning four of their first five matches in MPL Season 10.

With the win against Nexplay EVOS, Friday evening, they've now won three straight, and are tied for the top seed with Onic Philippines via identical 4-1 records, five games into the regular season.

As the local title remains elusive for the powerhouse team, Omega now feel the hunger to take home the crown, Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas especially.

"Mas gigil po ako ngayon kasi noong pangalawang beses ko pa lang po na mag-finals sa MPL [pero kinakapos] kasi nga wala kaming disiplina. Ngayon, lahat kami nagkadisiplina na and lahat kami doble ano eh, triple kayod matapos namin mag-scrim hanggang alas-4 maga-alarm ako ng 11 at mag-RG (Ranked Game) ako nang hanggang alas-2 so ayun," Kelra said in a post-match press conference.

Kelra's outplays and crucial timings to activate his Claude's "Blazing Duet" were keys to Omega's victory against a Game 2 match versus Nexplay EVOS which spanned 37 minutes.

The game saw Omega switching their midlaner and roamer anew to Deomark “Mikko” Tabangay and Kiel "KielVJ" Cruzem, which has been one of their notable strategies four games into the season.

With the switch, Kelra and KielVJ, as the team's veterans, play a crucial role in marshalling their teammates despite their youth.

"Mas nag-step up ako nung sila ang naglalaro ni Kiel pero si Kiel pa rin yung katulong ko sa shotcall. Tapos nag-step up na late game na kasi nararanasan namin ang late game and alam namin kung ano yung dapat gawin sa laban," Kelra said.

Omega's technical coach Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos lauded Kelra's ability to marshal his team towards victory.

"Alam niya kasi kung paano magmove sa lane at tsaka kapag crucial na ang gagawin. Madalas laging lamang ang kalaban kapag early," Pakbet said.

Omega will face Onic Philippines for the solo top seed Saturday evening.