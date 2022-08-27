Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Touted as the new kids of the block, the new-look Onic PH squad had a tall order ahead of them early into MPL Season 10.

After demolishing defending local and Southeast Asia Cup champions RSG Philippines, they went on to conquer reigning world champions Blacklist International, before putting out a reverse-sweep against Omega Esports for the top seed.

Now, they are the strongest team in the season, with five wins and one loss.

Onic Philippines, however, chooses to keep its head on the ground, with a major patch that could change in-game dynamics soon.

"Masaya kami sobrang saya pero lagi ko inaano sa kanila na hindi natin talaga ilagay sa ulo natin. Isang ikot pa lang magkakaroon ng one big patch siguro kapag maganda ang performance don pwede ko na masabi. We stay disciplined," Onic Philippines coach Mark "Bluffzy" Reyes told reporters after their win against Omega Esports.

The game is expected to undergo a patch in the upcoming weeks, which Bluffzy said could "reset" their momentum.

For now, assistant coach Jeff "Jeff" Manforte said they are relishing the idea of their competitors respecting their performance in the league.

"Hindi ie-expect na halos lahat ng idol namin is ayun nga nakakasabay kami and ayun sobang saya sa feeling na kami ang top 1 seed and nagegain ang respeto. Sobang saya na ang lagay namin is yung respeto ng MPL teams," Jeff said.

Onic will see action again next week.