FEU guard Royce Alforque. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Far Eastern University overcame the odds to reach the final of the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup and Royce Alforque was the steadying force that allowed them to hurdle the obstacles set up by an incomplete lineup and a 0-2 start to the tournament.

Doing it all with averages of 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals, Alforque was key to the Tamaraws' charge from the third seed after the eliminations all the way to the championship round, toppling fancied University of the Philippines and De La Salle University in the process.

For bringing stability to the FEU backcourt that had just lost RJ Abarrientos and had been waiting on L-Jay Gonzales to be back at full-strength, Alforque was deemed the worthy point guard of the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Gatorade Mythical Team.

Flanking him at the other guard spot was John Lloyd Clemente of National University who had norms of 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 steals.

While Steve Nash Enriquez was the Bulldogs' breakout player,

Clemente proved his veteran leadership time and time again as they rang off 10 wins in as many games to reach the finals of the preseason tourney..

Standing as pillars of the Gatorade Mythical Team were Will Gozum of College of St. Benilde (13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals), Carl Tamayo of UP (17.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists), and Mike Phillips of La Salle (9.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocks), who was also hailed as Gatorade Best Defensive Player.

The MVP will be awarded after NU and FEU wage war for the title.

