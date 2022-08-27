'1-on-1 King of the Hardcourt' champion Neil Tolentino of Arellano University. FilOil Sports

Neil Tolentino of Arellano is the new Hanes 1-on-1 King of the Hardcourt.

The scrappy Chiefs forward edged University of the Philippines' Mark Gil Belmonte, 6-3, in the finale to claim the throne Saturday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

"Thankful ako kay God kasi pangarap ko makabalik sa college at nabigyan ako ulit ng chance mara makaakyat sa pro," said the transferee from University of the East who took home the P20,000 cash prize.

The 24-year-old Tolentino built an early 6-2 lead with 1:28 left on the clock, and had to weather the late charge from Belmonte, who scored on a freebie in the final minute but missed a desperation three at the buzzer.

More than anything, it's a welcome confidence boost for the Kapampangan banger as he plays his first season in Arellano.

"Bago lang yung team namin pero malaking tulong itong 1-on-1. A win is a win eh, so pag nanalo ka, mabuboost yung confidence mo lalo na malapit na yung NCAA," he said.

Tolentino's victory is one of the sidelights for the return of the famed preseason tourney.

Belmonte replaced Collin Dimaculangan in the Finals as he became the last player to fall in the 14-man field.

"We couldn't ask for a better finale. Talagang ipinakita ng players yung galing nila dito sa 1-on-1 tournament," said tournament director Bennett Palad.

RELATED VIDEO