John Riel Casimero's promoter reminded Nonito Donaire Jr. that he has signed a fight contract to face his countryman.

MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons said that, instead of chasing Japan's Naoya Inoue, Donaire should "honor" said contract.

“Nonito Donaire signed a contract,” Gibbons said in an article posted on BoxingScene.com.

“Be a man! Grow some balls! Stand up! [Donaire is] not fighting Inoue. He’s got a contract [to fight Casimero]. Step up and fight us, if he wants to do a real fight."

Casimero, the WBO bantamweight champion, was supposed to figure in a title unification bout with Donaire, the WBC holder, 2 weeks ago.

But the fight fell apart due to too excessive trash talking between the two camps.

Casimero later faced and defeated Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba via split decision.

Donaire also alleged that Casimero's camp was being dishonest regarding his enrollment in the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

"We want Donaire. We signed for Donaire. If he wants to run and he wants to talk about Inoue, then so be it. Casimero’s the world champion. He’ll fight someone. He’s the champ! That’s the bottom line,” Gibbons said.

