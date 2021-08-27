MMA: Jenelyn Olsim secures UD vs Bi Nguyen

Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim won the grappling exchange against Vietnamese-American Bi Nguyen to carve out a unanimous decision in "ONE: Battleground III."

Olsim tangled with Nguyen, securing the upper hand in the first two rounds of the fight.

She had at least three submission attempts against the "Killer Bee" in the first round and dropped Nguyen with a big right hand while the latter was retreating.

Nguyen rallied in the final round, scoring a big takedown against the Filipina fighter.

But it came too late as the judges saw Olsim winning in all cards.

Olsim, a national muay thai champion, improved her record to 5-2.

"ONE: Battleground III" is a tape-delayed event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium that aired Friday night.

Olsim is expected to move on to face debuting American Grace Cleveland at ONE Championship's historic all-women's fight card, "ONE: Empower", on September 3.

