Mobile Legends game developers Moonton have collaborated with the Transformers franchise in a series of activities. Ciourtesy: Moonton

MANILA—Megatron, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime in the Land of Dawn, anyone?

It is possible, thanks to a collaboration between Mobile Legends: Bang Bang developer Moonton and the classic sci-fi action franchise Transformers

Among the things to expect in the collaboration is the installation of a 17-foot tall Bumblebee in Metro Manila, created by local artist Jerry Santos and gaming community Rumble Royale.

Players can also own skins of Megatron, Optimus Prime, and Bumblebee and could be used for the sharp-shooting Granger, high-speeding Johnson, or the flame-throwing X-Borg, respectively.

The skins, according to Moonton, will be available until November 22.

"The Transformers franchise is well-loved by fans around the world, and we wanted to bring the classic sci-fi action even closer to our Mobile Legends: Bang Bang players,” Moonton senior PR manager Kelly Chiew said in a press release.

Meanwhile, it also released "The Dawn of Hope" series, starring Yeng Constantino, Joross Gamboa, Eruption, and other celebrities.

The plot focuses on investigating the disappearance of Constantino's character, and it was later on discovered that she was abducted by Gamboa to help him with a diabolical plan — with a group of ML:BB streamers, of which includes Eruption, racing to bring her home.

Episodes of "The Dawn of Hope" can be found on ML:BB's Facebook page.