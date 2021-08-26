Gawilan, Mangwilan begin Paralympics campaign

Swimmer Ernie Gawilan and wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan are next up for the Philippines in the Tokyo Paralympics, as they compete on Friday in their respective events.

Gawilan opens his campaign in the men's SM7 200-meter individual medley at 10:03 a.m. (9:03 a.m. in Manila) at the Tokyo Aquatic Center, in the first of three heats where the top eight advance to the finals that evening.

Mangliwan, the country's flag bearer during Monday's opening ceremonies, wheels into play in the T52 men's 400-meter run at 10:43 a.m. (9:43 a.m. in Manila) at the Japan National Stadium.

The top three finishers from each of the two heats plus the two next fastest wheelchair racers among the 13 entries will complete the eight-man cast in the finals scheduled at 10:16 p.m. (9:16 p.m. in Manila).

A native of Tabuk, Kalinga, Mangwilan, 41, vowed to dedicate his race not only for the country but also for his coach, Joel Deriada, who was left back home after testing positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the team's departure for the Japanese capital.

"This one is for my coach. Naiwan man siya, pagbubutihin ko talaga na makapasok sa finals at makapagbigay ng karangalan sa bansa. Para kay Coach Joel din itong takbong ito," he said.

Deriada said from Manila that the athlete was in high spirits and was eager to perform well in the event where he also reached the finals in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil five years ago.

"I told Jerrold that there are some things that we might not understand but to use what happened to me as added motivation to do his best," said Deriada, who was with Mangliwan in Rio.

The coach has since tested negative for COVID-19 in a succeeding test.

"Dapat huwag siyang (Mangliwan) panghinaan ng loob. We may not understand why this happened, but I believe that it will be for the good of all of us," he said.

Team Philippines opened its campaign on Thursday morning with para swimmer Gary Bejino in the men's SM6 200-meter individual medley.