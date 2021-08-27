EJ Obiena finishes 5th in Swiss pole vault tilt

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. Ben Stansall, AFP

Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena has returned to action weeks after his Tokyo Olympics campaign.

The Filipino pole vaulter finished fifth in the Athletissima Wanda Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Obiena cleared 5.52 meters to share the fifth spot with Ethan Cormont of France and KC Lightfoot of the US.

Obiena tried to clear 5.62 meters but failed in three attempts.

American Chris Nilsen, who won silver in Tokyo, won the competition by clearing 5.82 meters. Another American Sam Kendricks had two tries at 5.82 meters to settle for second.

Timor Morgunov of Russia came in at third place with 5.72 meters.

Olympic gold winner Armand Duplantis settled for fourth this time by clearing 5.62 meters. He jumped 6.02 meters to win in Tokyo.

