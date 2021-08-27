

As far as Nonito Donaire Jr. is concerned the camp of John Riel Casimero is "all talk."

The WBC bantamweight champion said that unless Casimero and his promoter MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons reach out to Donaire's handler, Richard Schaefer, he sees no fight.

"Contrary to what is being presented on social media, all the antics and TALK, Quadro Alas It's my boy and Sean Gibbons have YET to contact our promoter, Richard Schaefer, about wanting to fight, despite their call out on Aug 14," said Donaire in his Facebook post.

"We r currently weighing all REAL options and will not entertain social media wars when it is apparent it was just talk."

The two were supposed to figure in an All-Filipino title unification bout last August 14. Casimero holds the WBO bantamweight title, while Donaire is the WBC king.

But things got awry when the two camps engaged in a nasty online spat. Donaire withdrew from the fight soon thereafter because he and his wife/manager, Rachel Donaire, weren’t convinced Casimero was properly enrolled in the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association’s testing program for performance-enhancing drugs.

But Casimero claimed Donaire is just scared like Japanese champion Naoya Inoue.

“I always call [out] Naoya Inoue, but now I know he’s scared of me, like Donaire,” he said.

“But, you know, if he signed a contract, let’s do it. I fight him. But, you know, Naoya Inoue and Donaire [are] all scared. I don’t know what happened,” he said in Boxing Scene.

