MANILA - Blacklist International started their title defense strong after spoiling TNC's MPL - Philippines debut in their opening match for Season 8 on Friday evening.

Season 7's champions made little changes to their core to start Game 1, only adding Salic "Hadji" Imam to their mix for his Blacklist debut.

Game 1 was at level through the early to mid-game, with Blacklist leading in terms of turrets, 3-1.

But on the 15th minute, TNC managed to bust 5 turrets in succession to overtake the defending champions and gain a wide advantage.

A crucial skirmish however saw Wise taking down Clarense "Kousei" Camilo and Kiel “Oheb” Soriano taking down Patrick "P-GOD" Grecia, tipping the scales towards their favor, allowing them room to storm TNC's base and draw first blood.

It was rather a one-sided game for Game 2, with a surprise Kimmy pick, not allowing TNC to bust a single turret en route to seal the match against the newcomers.

The game also marked the Blacklist debut of Imam, who was added after he was released from Smart Omega a few months back.

Onic sweeps Echo PH in first Season 8 'El Clasico'

Meanwhile, Onic PH opened MPL 8 with a convincing 2-0 win against Echo PH (Formerly Aura PH), in a reloaded version of MPL - Philippines' "El Clasico."

Echo PH were leading in terms of kills throughout game 1, but Onic PH kept themselves at bay thanks to a turret and gold lead early on.

It was a back and forth between Echo and Onic, which cleared out Onic's lineup in several skirmishes as the squad tried to push towards the base.

But it took a lord fight in the 18th minute for Onic to push the momentum further towards their favor, which resulted in them wiping out all of Echo's team players, and eventually pushing towards Onic PH's base to take game 1.

Onic had a strong early game, amassing an 18,100 gold lead and a 4-1 kill lead, and had taken down two of Echo PH's turrets. They were later on able to carry this momentum to seal the match in their favor.

