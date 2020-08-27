TV5 waiting for NBA decision as playoffs grind to a halt

The court sits empty after a postponed NBA basketball first round playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The game was postponed after the Bucks didn't take the floor in protest against racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Ashley Landis, Pool via AP

MANILA, Philippines -- TV5 is waiting on the NBA's final decision regarding the playoffs, after games were postponed Thursday (Manila time) amid an unprecedented boycott staged by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, are up 3-1 in their first-round series against the Orlando Magic. But they refused to play in Game 5, in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in their home state of Wisconsin.

The NBA eventually postponed the entire slate of games for the day, including Game 5 of Houston vs. Oklahoma City, and Game 5 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland series.

When asked how the development impacted its operations as the league's TV partner in the Philippines, Al Panlilio said: "It will impact operations, as games will stop so no games to broadcast."

Panlilio, aside from being the president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the MVP Sports Foundation, is also the chief revenue officer of PLDT, the parent company of Mediaquest.

"It's really beyond our control," he said. "But their solidarity (and) stand against violence is commendable."

"As for the contract, we have provisions that protect us. We will just have to discuss with the NBA what is their final decision," said Panlilio, who advises TV5 chairman Manny V. Pangilinan on basketball affairs.

TV5 and Cignal TV announced last July 27 that they have partnered with the NBA to bring the league to Filipinos, shortly before the official restart of the season in Orlando, Florida.

NBA games were made available on One Sports, TV5, and NBA TV Philippines. Twenty-two teams played eight seeding games each to determine playoff match-ups, and the playoffs began on August 17.

Those playoff games are now in limbo, as the NBA players discuss their next steps. According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers have come out in favor of scrapping the season entirely.

The NBA has scheduled a special Board of Governors meeting for Thursday (US time) to address players' concerns.

The protests have also spread to other leagues. WNBA and Major League Baseball games were postponed, while tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from her semifinal match in the WTA Western & Southern Open. -- From a report by Liza Reyes, ABS-CBN News

