Resumption of PBA D-League still uncertain as amateur sports remain on hold

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA remains unsure as to when it can again hold the D-League, given that amateur sports are still barred.

According to the terms of the joint administrative order (JAO) signed by the Department of Health, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), contact sports and activities for non-professional sports are not allowed, until an effective vaccine and established standard of care is in place for COVID-19 cases.

As most of the D-League teams are school-based, the PBA cannot resume its competitions

"'Yung D-League as of now, kasi bawal pa ang mga amateurs eh," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said during the PSA Forum on Tuesday. "Hindi pa pwede ang mga amateurs."

"So ang alam ko, by next year pa. So hindi pa pwedeng simulan 'yung D-League," he added.

The PBA stopped all of its activities in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The league is already taking steps to resume the All-Filipino Cup, which was halted after just one game day. This week, most of its teams began small group practices, while strictly following the guidelines put together by the PBA.

Marcial will write to the Inter-Agency Task Force to ask for approval for teams to hold scrimmages by September, in the hopes of restarting the season later this year.

