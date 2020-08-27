PBA: Javee Mocon defends ‘mistreated’ UST players -- ‘They deserved better’

When former UST Growling Tiger CJ Cansino revealed his teammates' complaints regarding their team camp in Sorsogon, several pro players shared their thoughts on the issue.

This was especially true when they heard complaints about the alleged greasy food they were served there.

Vic Manuel, Allein Maliksi, Rey Suerte and Jerrick Balanza told stories of their own collegiate experiences and how it helped them build their character.

"Buti nga may nakakain pa kayo. Nung college ako halos kulang talaga kami sa food at allowance. Maganda na nga suporta ng school nyo ng rereklamo pa kayo sa pagkain," said Manuel.

But Rain Or Shine's Javee Mocon sided with the UST players, saying the real issue is the alleged mistreatment during their time there.

"No offense to these guys but please don’t make the players look bad. They were mistreated, yun yung puno’t dulo. I understand where they are coming from and saludo ako sa inyo, in a way naranasan ko rin yan, pero if they can provide better food, bakit hindi? They expected more. They deserved better," said Mocon in his Facebook post.

In a separate Twitter post, Mocon clarified that he is not undermining the experiences of the veterans.

"May iba-iba tayong path na dadaanan, it’s inspiring na ibang tao mas mahirap at the same time maaapreciate natin yung growth ng basketball sa Pilipinas. Also, di yun yung isyu," he said.