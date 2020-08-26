PBA: Greg Slaughter pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Greg Slaughter resumed his basketball training in Florida, turning sentimental on Kobe Bryant's birthday.

The former Ginebra center found it fitting to wear Bryant's Team USA No. 10 jersey, on the late NBA's star's birthday on Monday (US time).

Slaughter's Instagram posts showed him wearing the jersey of the Los Angeles Lakers legend while shooting and slamming some hoops.

"I’ve worn this Kobe jersey every training session so I’d never take any day for granted. Happy birthday @kobebryant! 🐍 Honoring you on this day by putting in the work with @boysongary 🏀#mambamentality," said the Fil-Am.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash together with his daughter Gianna and 6 family friends in January this year.

There is still no word whether Slaughter will return to Ginebra.

He announced his sabbatical from the PBA after reportedly not getting a contract extension from the team.