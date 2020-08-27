PBA bubble in Dubai? It's possible

The Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai has emerged as a possible venue for the PBA's "bubble." Photo courtesy of the PBA

MANILA, Philippines -- More venues -- including at least one outside the country -- have emerged as possible hosts for the PBA's "bubble" if and when it returns to action.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas revealed during the PSA Forum on Tuesday that the league is looking to follow the model of the NBA and hold its tournament in a "bubble" environment. Among the possible venues that Vargas mentioned was the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, as well as Araneta Center.

On Thursday, other groups made it known that they also want to host the PBA's "bubble" -- including the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

"They have communicated with us and they're asking for the requirements," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said, in a report on the league website.

Marcial is in contact with Mark Jan Kar, the commercial director of Coca Cola Arena. The PBA has previously played games in the venue, including a double-header in October 2019 that featured NLEX vs. San Miguel and NLEX vs. Barangay Ginebra.

It has a capacity of 17,000 people.

Other potential hosts include Baguio and El Nido, Palawan, according to the report. Hotels in Manila have also reportedly offered lodging and transportation to the league in the wake of Vargas' announcement.

PBA teams resumed small group training sessions this week, following the strict protocols put in place by the league. Marcial is hopeful that they will be allowed to hold scrimmages by next month, and that actual games can resume by October.

The league halted all activities in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).