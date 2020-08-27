Pacquiao coach on McGregor hyping possible bout -- ‘Why make that guy rich?’

Manny Pacquiao's long-time conditioning coach Justine Fortune said he saw no point setting up his ward for a bout with ex MMA champion Conor McGregor.

"Remember, this is just my opinion: Manny goes down as the greatest fighter in history when he finishes, because no one has done what he accomplished in boxing," Fortune said in an article posted on MMA Junkie. “Why destroy your legacy for a bum like McGregor?”

“Why even make that guy rich?”

Fortune seemed to point to the only time McGregor fought in a boxing match back in 2017, in which McGregor was dominated by Floyd Mayweeather until he was TKO'd in the 10th.

“Manny will destroy Conor McGregor inside three rounds,” Fortune said. “He will obliterate him. Too fast and too strong as an amazing fighter. McGregor is nothing.”

“I mean, my God, this is boxing; we are boxers. McGregor is an MMA guy, and we can’t do MMA, and he can’t box. That’s very simple.”

McGregor has been sending Pacquiao "feelers" about a potential match through his social media posts.

He once suggested a bout in 170 pounds, before saying "Tinatanggap ko (I accept)" while teasing the Filipino boxer.

Pacquiao has denied going into negotiations with McGregor, but he has already signed a deal with Paradigm Sports which manages McGregor's career.