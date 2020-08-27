LOOK: Calvin Abueva returns to practice with Phoenix

Calvin Abueva returned to practice together with his Phoenix teammates at Upper Deck in Pasig, the first time the team got together since a lockdown was imposed in March due to COVID-19.

Abueva is currently waiting for the league to lift his suspension after fulfilling all the conditions set for him.

But the feisty power forward is allowed to participate in practices to keep himself fit even while serving his penalty.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has previously said his office is processing Abueva's reinstatement.

The rest of the PBA teams also returned to their respective practices.

TNT KaTropa even organized a bubble at NU's Aspire in Laguna for a 3-week practice.