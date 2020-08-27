Golf: Saso two strokes off lead in JLPGA Nitori tourney

Filipino-Japanese Yuka Saso had a dominating start only to fizzle out in the end as local bet Oshiro Satsuki finished on top of the Japan LPGA Nitori Ladies golf tournament opener in Hokkaido on Thursday.

Satsuki carded a seven-under 65 at the Otaru Country Club, dislodging early leader Saso, who fell behind by two strokes at second spot after the first round. The Japanese had six birdies including a back-to-back to close out the round.

Saso, who two weeks ago captured the NEC Kuruizawa title, came off smoking as she took an early one stroke lead over Sakura Koiwai, who wrapped up the first day of the 72-hole tourney tied at third with three others, before Satsuki made her move to spoil the Filipinas' day.

Koiwai together with Mayu Hamada, Rumi Yoshiba and Shina Kanazawa finished with 68.

This story was originally published on the ABS-CBN Sports website.