Football: Level playing field expected in new PFL season

MANILA, Philippines -- The co-founder of United City FC believes clubs will be on equal footing in the upcoming season of the Philippines Football League (PFL), as the teams are all coming off a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PFL's fourth season was originally scheduled to start in April, but rising COVID-19 cases in the country as well as strict quarantine protocols forced the league to postpone its opening.

The league has plans to kick off later in the year in a "bubble" in Carmona, where they will play at the PFF's National Training Center. All teams will also practice in Carmona, strictly following the protocols put together by the PFF.

"We're all starting at zero," said Eric Gottschalk, whose group took over the ownership and management of Ceres Negros and rebranded it as United City FC, in a recent press conference.

"That levels the playing field," he added. "I'm not sure who's gonna be the front-runner, because nobody has been playing and nobody has been properly training."

Ceres Negros has won the past three seasons of the PFL, and United City FC retained a bulk of the roster -- including skipper Stephan Schrock -- when the club was rebranded.

"So there's gonna be a lot of upsets and surprising results once the PFL starts. It's gonna be an exciting season," Gottschalk predicted.

Gottschalk feels that the same is true for the AFC Cup, where United City FC and Kaya FC are in the midst of their group round campaigns.

When the competition was halted in March, Ceres Negros was on top of Group G with seven points on two wins and a draw. Kaya, meanwhile, was second in Group H with five points on a win and two draws.

"If you would have asked me in Feb. or March, confidence was absolutely high, and I would have said that Kaya and Ceres both would make it through the group stages without a doubt," said Gottschalk.

"Everybody was match ready, confidence was high, everybody was in competition mode," he added.

Games in the AFC Cup have been scheduled for September 23-29, with groups playing in one centralized venue. Teams in Group G will play at the Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh, Vietnam. The AFC has yet to identify a venue for Group H games.

"The good thing is, all the other clubs are in a very similar situation," said Gottschalk. "At the moment, nobody really has a headstart in terms of preparation and being ready for the competition."

"So it's a level playing field," he added. "It's gonna be interesting to see how the players will react, once they're back on the football pitch."

Sports in the Philippines are slowly making a comeback after nearly six months, with professional basketball teams from the PBA and Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 resuming their training sessions this week.

The PBA is planning on holding scrimmages by September, and Chooks 3x3 has scheduled its President's Cup for October.

Football players, too, are eager to get back to work.

"We have not been playing football now for several months. There's excitement, the players want to get back on the football pitch, they wanna train, they wanna compete, regardless if it's on the PFL level or if it's on the AFC Cup level," said Gottschalk.

"But the excitement is there, that's absolutely clear."

