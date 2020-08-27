Esports: 16 teams battle for supremacy in PPNC grand finals

MANILA, Philippines -- The field is down to 16 teams, as the grand finals of the inaugural PUBG Mobile Philippines National Championship (PPNC) is set for September 5 and 6.

The top teams will be sent directly to the regional finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020: SEA Wildcard.

The two-day grand finals will be broadcasted live in Tagalog on the Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL) Facebook page and in English on the PUBG Mobile Esports Facebook page.

A prize pool of P430,000 is at stake. The top four teams will also get direct seeding to the regional leg, where top teams across Southeast Asia battle for the right to advance to the world stage.

Throughout the group stage, viewers have won giveaways and related rewards. The grand finals will feature even more giveaways such as mobile phones, PPGL-exclusive merchandise, and in-game currency.

PPGL's lifestyle ambassadors Ben&Ben will also play PUBG Mobile for the first time ever in pre-recorded show matches with lucky fans. This segment will air on the second day of the grand finals.

The PPNC is officially hosted by the Philippine Pro Gaming League.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).