‘Buti nga nakakain pa kayo’: PBA vets blast UST players over ‘bubble’ complaints

PBA players Allein Maliksi and Vic Manuel reacted to controversial bubble training conditions experienced by members of the University of Santo Tomas men's basketball team.

The Sorsogon camp has put the Growling Tigers squad, including head coach Aldin Ayo, under heavy scrutiny due to the reported violation of COVID-19 protocols.

But what has apparently caught Maliksi and Manuel's attention were the players' complaints regarding their meals as revealed by former Growling Tiger CJ Cansino.

Maliksi's reaction was more of a throwback to his collegiate years with UST where he played nearly a decade ago.

"Scholarship at makalaro lang all Good na kami. Siomai Rice lang recovery meal na. Gusto mo footlong na madaming gravy. Or adobo na kasing labnaw ng sinigang may pawis pa ni mariong pilay ang sabaw," Maliksi, who now plays for the Meralco Bolts, wrote on Facebook.

"Dorm namin walang aircon lahat ng usok ng espana masinghot mo. Kami pa magcocollect ng basura ng mga bulok na pagkain at maglinis ng public CR. Basta Makalaro lang at makagraduate. Ayos na

"Namura nako ng coach ko nasigawan nasampal nabatukan nacombo pa dati. Ayun madami ako natutunan At naabot ko PBA Dream ko. Wala lang share ko lang 😄😄😄 Sarap at saya ng Experience namin na yun eh."

Alaska power forward Manuel was more blunt.

Manuel played for Philippine School of Business Administration before working his way to the pro league.

"Buti nga may nakakain p kayo. Nung college ako halos kulang tlga kmi s food at allowance🤦‍♂️ maganda n nga suporta ng school nyo ng rereklamo p kayo s pgkain 😅 kung naranasan nyo lang hirap ko at ibang college players dati. D nyo masasabi yan n mg reklamo s pgkain 🤦‍♂️😬 Hnd pwedeng sarap agad kelangan mo pg hirapan yan. Kung mayaman ka bka sakali d mo maexperience ung hirap. 💯🙏 pasalamat nlng tayo s blessing! 👊" said Manuel.

He also pointed out that the Tigers should stand as a team for better or for worse.

"Saka ang isyu dito! Ung violation ng team nyo! Team kayo as in family! Dapat sama sama kayo harapin yan. 🤦‍♂️"