WATCH: LA Tenorio reacts following Gilas' defeat

Former Gilas stalwart LA Tenorio witnessed Gilas Pilipinas' game against the Dominican Republic on Friday night.

In an interview with ABS-CBN Sports, Tenorio said it was a different feeling watching the action where he once once a part of.

"Mas gusto kong naglalaro. It's a completely different feeling when you're watching than playing," he said after Gilas lost 87-81.

"Sayang lang," was his reaction after his former teammates defeat.

Tenorio believes Gilas is capable of bouncing back.

"It's just a matter of coming together especially towards the end of the game. The most crucial part of the game," he said.

