VTV Cup: Rondina propels Choco Mucho to bronze-medal finish

Screengrab from VTV Cup livestream

MANILA – Sisi Rondina showed her might to tow the Choco Mucho Flying Titans into a bronze-medal finish at the VTV Cup 2023 in Vietnam Saturday.

After a controversial call in the latter part of the second set, the Flying Titans bounced back in the ensuing frames to score a 25-20, 23-25, 25-13, 25-18 victory over Japan’s Kansai University to finish third in the tournament.

Down 21-23 in the second set, Rondina and Maddie Madayag scored back-to-back attacks to equalize the tally before Regine Arocha committed a costly service error, 23-24.

The Philippines had the chance to deuce the match as Japan was seen touching the net. However, the referee called an overreaching violation on Deanna Wong.

The Flying Titans, especially head coach Dante Alinsunurin did not like the call and were visibly upset, but the match official stood by his decision with Japan trying the game at one-set apiece.

It seemed that call fueled Choco Mucho in the third as Rondina fired three powerful hits to build a 5-0 ealy separation.

They widened the gap after Caitlyn Viray went for an off-the-block kill followed by an ace of Cherry Nunag, 17-9. Madayag also joined the scoring party as she went for two straight hits that gave the Philippine squad a 19-10 breather.

Kansai attempted to recover in the fourth, holding the lead momentarily off a combination play, 6-5. But that was their last hurrah as Isa Molde knotted the score at 6-6 before Nunag and Madayag regained the upperhand, 8-6.

Rondina would fire four consecutive strong hits that either destroyed the net defense of Japan or challenged the opponent’s floor defense to erect a 17-11 cushion.

Kansai got some life in the succeeding plays, dropping 4-0 mini run, 15-17, but Madayag and Rondina made sure to deny any comeback attempt of Japan, 20-18.

Choco Mucho closed the game with a blazing 5-0 run sparked by Viray’s off-the-block kill.

The Flying Titans finished the tournament with a 4-3 overall record, bowing to Vietnam 2 in the semis via a heartbreaking five-setter meltdown.