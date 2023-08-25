V-League: FEU makes quick work of Enderun for 3rd straight win

The FEU Lady Tamaraws. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University cruised to a third straight victory in the 2023 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge, sweeping Enderun Colleges 25-11, 25-10, 25-16 at the Paco Arena in Manila on Friday.

University of the East would match their romp with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-14 win over San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

The Lady Warriors and the Lady Tamaraws remain tied for first place in the single round eliminations.

"Masaya ako kasi na-meet namin 'yung objectives for this game – na ma-lessen yung errors. Maganda naman 'yung performance ng lahat," said FEU interim head coach Manolo Refugia.

Rookie outside hitter Kiesha Bedonia took charge for FEU with 14 points, including the decisive kills in the third-set that was close in the early going before the Lady Tamaraws reasserted their might to dispatch the Lady Titans in just a little more than one hour.

Faida Bakanke broke through with 10 markers on eight attacks and two blocks for the Morayta-based squad, which also drew seven points, including three aces, from Chenie Tagaod.

Erika Deloria topped Enderun’s offense with six points, but FEU held Enderun's best scorer Althea Botor to two inconsequential markers. The Lady Titans slipped to 1-2.

In the men's division, University of Santo Tomas picked up where it left off, handling the previously unbeaten University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in straight sets, 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.

GBoy De Vega sparked a 7-0 run that turned a slim 13-11 lead into a commanding advantage for UST. With the result, the Golden Spikers and the Altas are now tied at 2-1 in the league standings.

"We had a very light training lang kami kahapon, service receive lang. Then nananood ako scouting videos. Pero ang in-emphasize ko kasi is yung preparasyon ko after nung natalo kami," UST coach Odjie Mamon said.

De Vega finished the match with 10 points, while UAAP Season 85 MVP Josh Ybañez had 14 points on 11 attacks, one block, and two aces.

Jefferson Marapoc was the lone player in double-digits for Perpetual with 15 points.

National University secured a bounce-back victory against a resilient Emilio Aguinaldo College in four sets, 25-14, 29-27, 22-25, 25-23.

Jade Disquitado had 19 points and sparked a 4-0 blast in the fourth set that reversed an 18-21 deficit. Buds Buddin also had 19 markers, while team captain Leo Aringo Jr. contributed 15 points along with two digs and nine excellent receptions.