Dominican Republic's Karl Anthony-Towns going against Gilas Pilipinas during Day 1 of the FIBA World Cup. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN New

BULACAN -- Dominican Republic's Karl Anthony-Towns only had good word for Gilas Pilipinas despite a close fight that led to the Philippines' defeat in the FIBA World Cup on Friday night.

Despite being the lower-ranked team, the Filipinos gave the Dominicans a tremendous fight in the first three quarters until they lost their top scorer Jordan Clarkson to fouls.

Towns, known for his shooting touch, admitted he had trouble making his usual shots against Gilas, forcing him to attack the basket instead.

"I wasn’t making shots today, it’s weird I’ve been making shots a lot," said the three-time NBA All Star from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"My teammates are amazing set me up in great positions, I’ve been a great slasher, I just utilized another part of my game and worked tremendously well."

Towns said Gilas had a grinding game that kept the scores tight, attesting to the hard work the nationals have done.

"They are a hard working team. The Filipino culture, they are just really hard working and they do it with a lot of love they have for this game and their country," he said.

"They came out and played that way, I respect them tremendously."

Dominican coach Nestor Garcia agreed.

"The Philippine team, they played good basketball. There are some moments it was difficult to score, they create traffic, they took wide open shots a lot," he said during the post-game press conference.

"The game was tied, but we know that well get it in the last minute. We always played good in the last minute."

Towns was also grateful for the love he got from Filipino fans, who are known to be huge NBA followers also.

"I think the fans are great, the Filipino fans are amazing I really appreciate the fans for so much love, generosity. I want to thank all the Filipinos salamat, salamat!"

