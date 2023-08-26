FIBA: Spain opens title retention bid by routing Ivory Coast

Action between Spain and Ivory Coast in the FIBA World Cup. FIBA.

Spain kicked off its title defense in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 with a comfortable 94-64 rout of the Ivory Coast, Saturday evening at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

The 2019 world champions made 53% of their shots and had a huge 48-26 rebounding advantage over Ivory Coast.

Willy Hernangómez set the tone for Spain, scoring 20 of his team-high 22 points in the first half where they built a 53-34 lead. Ivory Coast had no answer for Hernangómez, who missed just thrice in 12 attempts.

Usman Garuba added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Juancho Hernangomez put up 11 points, four boards, and four assists to help the Spanish cause.

Ivory Coast had some bright moments particularly in the fourth quarter, but they had dug themselves into too deep of a hole. Bazoumana Kone was their top scorer, with 11 points.

