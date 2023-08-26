Serbia cruised to a 105-63 rout against China during the Group B action of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Serbians, led by Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic, were up by 30 going to the payoff period.

But Dustan Rustic and Vanja Marinkovic unloaded a 16-0 barrage to complete a 42-point pummeling.

"For me it was very important to win this game. And not just win the game but also look at special assignments we gave before the game. One on one defense. Other team tactics. All of this is important," said Serbia coach Svetislav Pesic.

"We are a new team and we didn't have enough time and that is the reason why we used this game to improve our tactics. But most important thing for me was the individual responsibilities, especially on defense."

Bogdanovic scored 14 points, on four rebounds and three assists. Marinkovic and Rustic scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Zhao Rui led China with 17 points. Zhou Qi added 12 points and five rebounds.

"We opened the game really well. We prepared ourselves, I believe well.... (But) Serbia was just putting pressure, pressure, pressure all the time and had a game with so many facilitators and ball-handlers," said China's coach Aleksandar Djordjevic.

