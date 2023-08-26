FIBA: Puerto Rico downs South Sudan in OT

Puerto Rico takes on South Sudan in the first round of Group B of the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on August 26, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Puerto Rico needed the extra minutes to put South Sudan away, 101-96, and record a first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

The Puerto Ricans, who came back from a 12-point deficit, leaned on Stephen Thompson's 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Carlik Jones, who paced South Sudan with 38 points, knocked down the dagger from downtown to force an 81-all deadlock for his team before regulation.

But Thompson took over for Puerto Rico in the game extension, downing two treys in a blistering 10-1 attack and these proved enough to stop South Sudan.

Tremont Waters finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Puerto Ricans. George Conditt added 18 markers and 11 boards, while Ismael Romero scored 16 points and collared 12 boards.

Puerto Rico will next battle China on Monday at 4 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum.

South Sudan, on the other hand, meets Serbia at 8p.m.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.