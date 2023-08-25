FIBA: Germany routs Japan for winning start to World Cup

Germany celebrates its big win over Japan in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. FIBA.

Germany used a big first half to take down Japan, 81-63, in their first game in Group E of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Friday night at the Okinawa Arena.

Germany roared to a 23-11 lead after the opening period and built a commanding 53-31 lead at the break.

Japan, one of the three hosts of the World Cup along with the Philippines and Indonesia, played better in the second half particularly on the defensive end.

They limited Germany to just 28 points in the second half, but couldn't muster enough offense to overhaul the massive deficit.

Moe Wagner had 25 points on an efficient 10-of-14 shooting clip for Germany, while Dennis Schroeder put up 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Japan got 20 points and six boards from Yuta Watanabe and 15 from Yudai Baba, but they couldn't overcome their slow start.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.