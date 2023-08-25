FIBA: Canada makes statement with rout of France

Canada guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. FIBA.

Canada underscored its status as a contender in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 with a 95-65 blowout of France, Friday evening at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Canada took pole position in Group H of the World Cup with the comfortable win, sparked by a huge third quarter wherein they out-scored France 25-8.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sensational, putting up 27 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in a 27-minute stint while Kelly Olynyk added 18 points.

The Canadians had settled for a 43-40 lead at the break but took complete control of the game in the third quarter, where they limited France to just three field goals.

They eventually led by 34 points as France was unable to get into any sort of rhythm in the second half.

The French shot just 42% from the field, including only 6-of-28 from long distance. Evan Fournier had 21 points in a losing effort.

