FIBA: Brazil clobbers Iran to open World Cup campaign

Brazil got off to a hot start and never looked back in a 100-59 demolition of Iran in their first game in Group G of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Saturday at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

The Brazilians jumped to a 33-12 lead after the opening period and were rarely threatened the rest of the way to take the early lead in their group.

Brazil never trailed in the game and led by as much as 42 points. They shot a blistering 55% from the field, including 14 of 34 three-pointers in the blowout.

Five players scored in double-digits for the South American squad, led by Bruno Caboclo with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting on top of seven rebounds. Yago Santos added 14 points and six assists.

Matin Aghajanpour led Iran in scoring with 11 points, while veteran big man Hamed Haddadi put up 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting.

But Iran was clobbered on the boards, 42-29, and shot just 37% from the field in the big defeat.

