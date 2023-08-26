Fajardo stays cool despite nasty hit

June Mar Fajardo prefers to let his game do the talking. File photo Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Gilas Pilipinas' star June Mar Fajardo confirmed that one of Dominican Republic's players punched him during the heat of their game at the FIBA World Cup Friday night.

Six-foot-9 Angel Delgado was apparently sent in to keep the Gilas big man in check. But during early part of the fourth quarter when the scored were 66-all, the Dominican decided to play dirty by sneaking in a punch to the chest of Fajardo.

Fajardo, who stands an inch taller than Delgado, was momentarily stunned by the hit. He shrugged off the pain, pointed at Delgado, and went immediately back to the game.

"'Di ko nga alam (kung bakit) eh," said the gentle giant. "Tumatakbo lang ako eh pero sinuntok niya ko."

"Nayanig lang ako. Laki din nun eh. Hindi naman maliit yun."

But Delgado got away with the deed as game officials apparently didn't see the hit.

Fajardo refused to let the dirty tactic ruin his game.

Despite Gilas losing 87-81, Fajardo got 16 points, seven rebounds, and a block.

"Hindi worth it 'yung (gumanti). Hindi naman nawala (ang focus ko). Kelangan focus lang sa game," said Fajardo.

Delgado, on the other hand, settled for six points, a rebound and an assist.

And one dirty hit.

