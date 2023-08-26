Luka Doncic of Slovenia in action against Venezuela in the FIBA World Cup. FIBA.

Luka Doncic showed his class in leading Slovenia to a hard-earned 100-85 win over Venezuela in their first game of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Saturday at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

Slovenia is off to a 1-0 start in Group F after using a big third quarter to overcome Venezuela, which kept in step with the European powerhouse in the first half thanks to their hot 3-point shooting.

Venezuela was within five points, 56-51, after the second quarter thanks to Jhornan Zamora, whose heave from half-court beat the buzzer and gave them momentum heading into the third quarter.

But Slovenia shattered their hopes of pulling off an upset by out-scoring Venezuela 22-12 in the pivotal third frame. They led 78-63 after the period and never looked back.

Doncic made 11 of his 18 field goals for 37 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in a 31-minute stint. Mike Tobey contributed 21 points, making all nine of his field goals.

Garly Sojo led Venezuela with 16 points and Zamora finished with 12. They attempted 40 three-pointers in the game, making 16 of them.

But Slovenia had a 39-23 advantage on the boards, which led to 16 second-chance points.

