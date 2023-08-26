Kai Sotto in action against the Dominican Republic. FIBA.

BULACAN - Kai Sotto, the tallest player in Gilas Pilipinas' lineup, saw very limited action against Dominican Republic on Friday night.

He ended up scoreless in 73 seconds of action and was asked to sit down after being called for two quick fouls.

National team coach Chot Reyes said that was one of the reasons they decided not to field the 7-foot-3 Sotto that much.

"Kai picked up two quick fouls so we have to get him out of the game right away," said the Gilas tactician during the post-game presser after Gilas folded 87-81 against Dominican Republic.

He added that their two other big men, AJ Edu and June Mar Fajardo were doing well that night.

"I’m sure a lot of people are going to wonder why, but between sitting AJ and June Mar, there was just no opportunity. And the match-up just didn’t favor Kai," said Reyes.

Edu, who made his first international appearance for Gilas, had seven points on 3-for-3 shooting. Fajardo, on the other hand, scored 16 and collared seven rebounds.

"He (Edu) was playing really well. And if we get him (Kai) in, the other one I have to sit is a guy named June Mar Fajardo," said Reyes.

Sotto will have his chance to rebound when Gilas Pilipinas plays Angola on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

