From the PBA Facebook page

(UPDATED) June Mar Fajardo delivered another tremendous game for San Miguel as the Beermen thwarted Talk 'N Text, 108-100, in overtime in Game 3 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Friday.

Fajardo brought down 27 rebounds to go with his 27 points while leading San Miguel to a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-7 title showdown.

The Cebuano big man also got a boost from his teammates as Robbie Herndon, Chris Ross, and Jericho Cruz, stepped up in the extra 5 minutes.

Cruz came off the bench with 18 markers, while Herndon and Ross finished with 8 points each.

Particularly impressive was Herndon who came clutch before the end of regulation and unreeled 5 points in overtime to ensure San Miguel's second victory in the race-to-4 series.

TNT engaged San Miguel in a tight match as Roger Pogoy exploded for 25 points.

Along the way, San Miguel lost their scorers in CJ Perez and Marcio Lassiter due to foul trouble.

But the Beermen relied on their depth and were able to offset the likes of Mikey Williams and Jayson Castro, who finished with 17 points each.

The Scores:

San Miguel 108 - Fajardo 27, Cruz 18, Lassiter 13, Manuel 12, Perez 11, Ross 8, Herndon 8, Tautuaa 6, Brondial 5, Enciso 0

TNT 100 - Pogoy 25, M.Williams 17, Castro 17, Erram 11, Khobuntin 11, K.Williams 10, Rosario 4, Reyes 3, Marcelo 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 0, Montalbo 0, Cruz 0

Quarters: 27-19, 49-46, 74-76, 94-94, 108-100

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.