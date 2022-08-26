Omega Esports celebrate after winning against Nexplay EVOS in MPL Season 10. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - Omega Esports are now on top of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League standings after a sweep of Nexplay EVOS, 2-0.

Omega are in a two-way tie with Onic Philippines, with 11 points each. Blacklist International follow with 8 points, after being swept by Onic PH the match before.

Omega cruised through Game 1 against Nexplay, thanks to crucial pick-offs by Deomark “Mikko” Tabangay, who eventually came away with the MVP award behind a 1/1/8 kill-death-assist record.

Game 2 saw the longest match this season. As the timer lapsed the 36 minute mark, Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas' Claude put up a Blazing Duet powerful enough to deal nasty damage, leading up to a three-man takedown.

Omega followed it up with two more kills for a wipeout, for an easy base takedown, using the lengthy death timers to their advantage.

Omega Esports will face Onic Philippines for the solo top spot Saturday.

Nexplay EVOS will face RSG Philippines on Sunday,