Reigning ONE strawweight king Joshua Pacio finally has a fight date set for his grudge match with his challenger Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks, according to an online report.

It will headline a fight card in Manila on December 3, according to a report by IB Times.

It will be ONE Championship's first card since January 2020 before the pandemic broke out.

After months of back-and-forth online tirades, Pacio was initially set to meet the outspoken Brooks on June 3.

But ONE Championship postponed the bout due to a scheduling conflict.

Brooks, who sports a professional MMA record of 19-2, 1 NC, is looking to win his first world title.

Pacio, on the other hand, is a two-time ONE strawweight champion with a record of 20-3.

