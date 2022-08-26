FIBA U18: Gilas Youth outlasts Chinese Taipei

From FIBA.basketball

The Gilas Pilipinas Youth got off the hump by beating Chinese Taipei, 72-67, despite having to battle with numerous turnovers in the 2022 FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship on Friday at Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran.

Mason Amos scored 21 points to go with his 6 rebounds and 3 assists in the game where they led by as much as 20 points.

EJ Abadam added 14 points and 6 rebounds while Jared Bahay had 14 markers of his own and 5 boards.

The Pinoy youth were fortunate to have piled a sizeable advantage, surviving the Taiwanese's furious fight back in the fourth despite multiple turnovers.

Wei Chieh Yeh led Chinese Taipei with 17 points even as Te Chi Hsu tallied 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in the loss.

The Gilas Youth also beat Chinese Taipei, 84-73, last Tuesday.

