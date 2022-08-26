Although they fell short against Lebanon in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers on Friday, Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson saw something good in the Gilas team.

"For us, it's just bright. We're just getting this team together. We got some good young stars on the team," said Clarkson, who joined the squad for the first time since the 2018 Asian Games.

Clarkson led the way for the nationals, scoring 27 points before Gilas succumbed to the Cedars, 85-81.

But the Fil-Am NBA player saw something special in his teammates, particularly Dwight Ramos and Kai Sotto.

"Dwight played really well tonight as well. Kai played well. I think it was an all-around really good effort," he said.

Ramos provided backup scoring for Clarkson with 18 points to go with his 10 rebounds and 6 steals. Sotto battled against Lebanon's burly center to finish with 10 points and 8 boards.

Clarkson admitted the loss was tough, but they need to make adjustments fast as they take on Saudi Arabia at home.

"We just have to take it on the head and get back to the drawing board. We're going head back to Manila, play Saudi Arabia, be prepared for that, and try to win at home," he said.

