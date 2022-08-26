Chot Reyes says turnovers hurt Gilas in loss to Lebanon

PBA Images

Gilas coach Chot Reyes admitted they paid the price for committing multiple turnovers in their frustrating defeat to Lebanon on Friday's FIBA World Cup Qualifier.

Despite starting strong, the nationals found themselves foundering toward the end against a well-oiled Lebanese squad which also enjoyed playing at home in Beirut.

Reyes knew they were in a tough fight despite having NBA star Jordan Clarkson in their squad.

After all, they battled the same Lebanese team that beat the nationals in the FIBA Asia Cup.

“We expected that it would be a big challenge, a big battle for us, but I’m very proud of the way our team played. I thought we battled hard… we competed,” said Reyes following their 85-81 defeat.

In all, the Philippines gave up 21 turnovers, and that hurt Gilas the most.

"I think we battled hard, we competed, but unfortunately, we had too many turnovers. Twenty-one turnovers really was a big difference in this ballgame," said Reyes.

Nevertheless, the team saw great performances for some of their players.

Clarkson led all scorers with 27 points on top of his 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Dwight Ramos was also splendid with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 steals. Kai Sotto also made his presence felt with 10 points and 8 boards.

Unfortunately, Lebanon has Asia's top point guard Wael Arakji, who willed the Cedars to victory in the closing minutes.

Gilas fell to 2-3 but remained in the fourth spot of Group E. They will battle Saudi Arabia at Mall of Asia Arena on August 29.

Meanwhile, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas commended Gilas for its effort.

"They played at a higher level, displaying talent, aggressiveness, an improved defensive mindset, and a lot of heart in never giving up until the very end against one of FIBA’s toughest teams," the SBP said in a statement.

"The team’s chemistry and cohesiveness will only continue to improve the more they play together. We believe our team will use this experience to compete even more fiercely come the 2023 World Cup."

