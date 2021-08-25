Swimmer Gary Bejino opens PH campaign in Paralympics

Philippine para swimmer Gary Bejino. Handout photo

Swimmer Gary Bejino will open the Philippines' campaign in the Tokyo Paralympics, when he competes in the men's SM6 200-meter individual medley at the Tokyo Aquatic Center on Thursday.

A back-to-back gold medalist in the ASEAN Para Games in 2015 and 2017, Bejino is racing in lane seven in the second of three heats that start at 8:32 a.m., Manila time.

The top eight overall finishers in the heats will enter the finals, scheduled at 4:22 p.m.

According to swimming coach Tony Ong, Bejino is slightly nervous as this is his first Paralympics.

"But I told him not to worry and enjoy," said Ong. "Enjoy the process and you make it to the finals, then let's take it from there."

"Medyo kinakabahan po kasi ako ang unang sasabak sa atin pero kaya pong labanan," said the 23-year-old Bejino, who was electrocuted at the age of seven that left his entire body badly burnt and prompted attending doctors to amputate his right arm and left leg.

Another para swimmer, Ernie Gawilan, is set to make his debut in the men’s SM7 200-meter individual medley event on Friday. Gawilan won a pair of gold and silver medals in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ong said that Bejino and Gawilan swam 3,000 meters each -- or 60 laps -- last Tuesday and were tapering off, so they only did build-up swims and practiced their dives on Wednesday.

Former national swimming standout turned coach Ral Rosario, who has also handled both swimmers, had only praises for both, citing not only their skill and talent but excellent work ethic.

"Ibang klase 'yung determination ni Gary and ni Ernie. They are able to block out pain and you can push them as hard as you can and they don't complain," said Rosario, a gold medalist in the men's 200-meter freestyle in the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok.

"They are very trainable, and they accept what coaches tell them to do. It's very hard to find athletes with that same kind of mentality," he added.