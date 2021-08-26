MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Thursday announced that it will rename certain facilities after the country's sporting heroes, in honor of their athletic achievements that have brought honor to the country.

Most of the sports heroes to be honored are already enshrined in the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame.

The exception is weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who made history when she won the country's first ever Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games. The weightlifting gym inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex will now be known as the Hidilyn Diaz Weightlifting Gym in her honor.

The PSC Board also approved the renaming of the Rizal Memorial Tennis Court to Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Court, RMSC Swimming Pool to Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool, and the Rizal Memorial Track Stadium to Simeon Toribio Track Stadium.

"These athletes have given the honor to the country with their work in sports, we hope to keep their legacies alive for this and next generations," said PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez.

"We want to pique the interest of the people who will read about or visit the facility. Who is Teofilo Yldefonso? What did Felicisimo Ampon do that this venue is named after him?" he added.

The originally named PSC Multi-Purpose Gym located in the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex was reverted back to its original title.

According to the PSC, this is just the first round of naming their venues after sports heroes.

Also on the horizon is the opening of a bigger, modern, and more interactive Philippine Sports Museum building within the sports complex.