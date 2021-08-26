Swimmer Gary Bejino struggled in his Tokyo Paralympics debut on Thursday, finishing last among 17 swimmers who saw action in the heats.

Bejino, the first Filipino para athlete to compete in Tokyo, clocked three minutes and 17.9 seconds in the heats, 34.12 seconds behind Colombia's Nelson Crispin Corzo, a Rio Para Games double silver medalist, who led seven others into finals with a time of 2:43.07.

His coach, Tony Ong, attributed Bejino's lackluster showing to the pressure and nerves felt by the 23-year-old para athlete.

"First time ni Gary to be in the Paralympics and he is still young," Ong explained. "Masyado ding pressure sa kanya na 'yung first event (ng team) sa kanya."

"I still need to talk to him about it so he can settle down for his successive events," he added.

The coach said that while Bejino did well in the 50-meter butterfly leg of the event, overall, they still lacked enough time to prepare despite the month's workout they had at the Philippine Science High School indoor pool.

Ong is now hoping that Bejino will be able to redeem himself in his three remaining events: the men's 50-meter butterfly on Aug. 30, 400-meter freestyle on Sept. 2, and 100-meter backstroke on Sept. 3.